UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai's Foreign Trade Up 19 Pct In H1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:08 PM

Shanghai's foreign trade up 19 pct in H1

Shanghai's foreign trade grew 19 percent year on year to 1.88 trillion yuan (290.1 billion U.S. dollars) during the first half of 2021 (H1), customs authorities said Tuesday

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Shanghai's foreign trade grew 19 percent year on year to 1.88 trillion Yuan (290.1 billion U.S. Dollars) during the first half of 2021 (H1), customs authorities said Tuesday.

In H1, exports in Shanghai rose by 9.6 percent to 703.78 billion yuan, while imports went up 25.4 percent to 1.18 trillion yuan.

Shanghai's foreign trade increased by 19.3 percent to 340.27 billion yuan in June. Its exports grew 10.9 percent while imports shot up by 24.

8 percent.

In the January-June period, the foreign trade of private enterprises in Shanghai reached 508.31 billion yuan, up 35.5 percent, accounting for 27 percent of the total trade value.

Trade of foreign-invested enterprises during the period was 1.16 trillion yuan, an increase of 13.9 percent, taking up a 61.8-percent share in the total.

The European Union continues to be Shanghai's top trading partner, with bilateral trade up 27.8 percent to 384.38 billion yuan in H1.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports European Union Shanghai June Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

German Funk wins women's kayak in Olympic canoe sl ..

2 minutes ago

Agreement signed to boost global competitiveness o ..

10 minutes ago

Over 1.56 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

2 minutes ago

Americans' optimism about country's direction drop ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese shares close lower on Tuesday

5 minutes ago

Country's youth literacy stands at 72 per cent: PS ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.