UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Tarin Admits Govt Should Have Purchased Gas Cargoes Earlier This Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:13 PM

Shaukat Tarin admits govt should have purchased gas cargoes earlier this year

The PM’s aide says the government was not in position to buy gas cargoes in time as now the purchasing time was over.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2021) Advisor to PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin admitted that the government should have purchased gas cargoes earlier this year.

Shaukat Tarin said that the government was not in position to buy gas cargoes in time as now the purchasing time was over.

He expressed these views during an interview to a private news channel.

The admission from the PM’s aide came at the moment when gas outages was at the peak in various cities across Pakistan.

Tarin said that Pakistan's petroleum and gas imports reaching astonishing $20bn per year as compared to the previous year price of $12bn, adding that Pakistan was paying now $8-9bn more for petroleum and gas imports annually.

He said that market pundits, however, were of the view that gas and petroleum products’ prices would come down by the end of this year or in the beginning of the next year when Coronavirus pandemic started to decline in intensity.

Tarin was of the view that Pakistani companies were supplying gas to the consumers. He also pointed out that a couple of gas discoveries were made in Lakki Marwat but money was required for extraction process.

Tarin said that they had left Pakistan and that the local companies were unable to extract gas as they did not have the required money and were facing issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shaukat Tarin Buy Price Lakki Marwat Money Gas Market From Government Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa, Hill Joint to organize musical show on ..

Lok Virsa, Hill Joint to organize musical show on Nov 26

6 minutes ago
 Ivory Coast seeks regional response to terror thre ..

Ivory Coast seeks regional response to terror threat

6 minutes ago
 PAL, Inehraf International to organize special eve ..

PAL, Inehraf International to organize special event on Nov 25

6 minutes ago
 Knicks hold off short-handed Lakers, Mavs edge Cli ..

Knicks hold off short-handed Lakers, Mavs edge Clippers in overtime

6 minutes ago
 Stunning Photography is What You Get with the real ..

Stunning Photography is What You Get with the realme GT Master Edition

31 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur police arrest three suspects, recover w ..

Bahawalpur police arrest three suspects, recover weapons

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.