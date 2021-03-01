UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mon 01st March 2021

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Four ships, MSC Floriana, George Washington Bridge, Lotus-A and African Wagtail carrying Containers and Coal were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Paris, MSC Ishkya and Emmakris-III carrying Containers and Wheat also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Gas oil and Palm oil respectively during last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Lotus-A, Kavo Perdika, Madha Silver and Al-Salam-II sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and two more ships, MSC Floriana and George Washington Bridge are expected to sail from QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 162,823 tonnes, comprising 117,855 tonnes imports cargo and 44,968 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,440 Containers (2,200 TEUs imports and ,2,240 TEUs export ), was handled at the port.

A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships MSC Paris, MSC Ishyka, Maersk Brooklyn, Melati Sathu and D&K Yusuf I.AL Ghanium carrying Containers, Palm oil and Gas oil are expected take berths at QICT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday.

While two more container vessels, MSC Poh Lin and Cap Carmel are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

