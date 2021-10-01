UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Five ships, Argolikos, Irenes Ray, Philadelphia, African Spoon Bill and Faros carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Furnace oil, arrived at Port Qasim on Thursdayh September-2021, were berthed at Container Terminal, Huang Fuyun Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Medi Tirreno and Al-Ghariya with Coal and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

Berths were engaged by eleven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, five more ships, Argolikos, Irenes Ray, Philadelphia, Star Eos and NCC Danah are expected to sail on today.

A cargo volume of 132,982 tonnes, comprising 101,428 tonnes imports cargo and 31,554 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,256 Containers (2,528 TEUs Imports and 1,728 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, Bitumen Princess-II, Ginza, Al-Maha and Al-Ghariya scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Friday, while two more ships, MSC Paola and Diyala carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

