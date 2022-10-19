UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Tuesday,where three ships namely, Maersk Pittsburgh, Grand Ace 7 and Enugu carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile eight more ships, APL New York, MSC Malin, Apnoia, Estia, Calypso Gas, Ken Colon, Sentinel and IVS Bosch Hoek carrying Containers, Mogas, Gas oil, LPG and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 Hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, IolcosConfidencw, Fairchem Kiso and Maersk Pittsburgh left the Port on Wednesday morning, while a coal carrier 'IVS Hayakita' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 124,890 tonnes, comprising 104,218 tonnes imports cargo and 20,672 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,863` Containers (1,647 TEUs Imports and 1,216 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Central Park, Estia, Yasa Fortune, Ken Colon and MSC Malin& another ship 'EM Astoria' carrying Phosphoric Acid, Gas oil, Soyabean, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, FOTCO, FAP, PIBT and QICT on Wednesday.

