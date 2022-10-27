Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Irenes Ray, Seaspan Chiba, ChemSinyoo, Hafnia Excelsior and Deneb carrying Containers, Palm oil, Gasoline and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Termina, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Navios Constellation and MSC Samu carrying 'Containers' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 04 ships, Seaspan Chiba, MSC Pina, Calypso Gas and IVS Bosch Hoek left the Port on Thursday morning, while 02 more ships, Irenes Ray and FSM are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 137,110 tonnes, comprising 99,693 tonnes imports cargo and 37,417 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,986` Containers (1,785 TEUs Imports and 2,201 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Navios Constellation, MSC Samu and DM Dragon & another ship 'Yihai' carrying Containers, Chemicals and Palm kernal are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and MW-1 on Thursday.