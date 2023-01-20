Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Five ships namely, CMA CGM Orfeo, MSC Patnaree-III, Elpida, Zheng Hai and Neutron Sound scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Palm oil and Gas oil, called at the Port on Thursday,berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively .

Meanwhile two more ships, Bateleur and Corona carrying LPG and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships,CMA CGM Orfeo and MSC Patnaree-III left the Port on Friday morning, while another ship, 'Zheng Hai' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 94,494 tonnes, comprising 66,695 tonnes imports cargo and 27,799 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,226 Containers (927 TEUs Imports and 1,299 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships namely, Bateleur and AMI carrying 6,808 tonnes of LPG and 18,474 tonnes Palm oil are expected to take berths at Sui Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Friday, while three more container ships, Green Pole, Safmarine Ngami and MSC Iris are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, and another ship 'APL Salalah' is due to arrive on Sunday.