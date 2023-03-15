UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Six ships Namely, MSC Anchorage, MSC Denisse, Maersk Atlanta, Irenes, KANO and YM Saturn carrying Containers, LNG and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan Gas Port Consortium and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively in the last 24 hours.

A total of 9 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of a containers ship MSC Denisseleft the Port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships'Maersk Atlanta, Irenes Ray, Evridiki and Al Areesh'areexpected to sail today.

A Cargo volume of 177,244tones, comprising 145,029 tones imports cargo and 32,215 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,024, Containers (2,129 TEUs Imports and 1,895 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

A General Cargo ship, Coral Actinia, is at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim& while two more container ships, 'Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Iris' are expected to take berths at QICT on Wednesday.

