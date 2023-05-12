UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 12:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, OOCL LE Havre, CMA CGM Ivanhoe and Chemroad Journey carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectivelyon Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships, AL-Jassasiya and Ullswater with LNG and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on (today) Friday morning.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two containers vessels OOCL LE Havre and CMACGM Ivanhoe left the Port on Friday morning & two more ships, Mega-I and Chemroad Journey are expected to sail on Friday.

A cargo volume of 99,467tones, comprising 67,728 tones imports Cargo and 31,739 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,096 Containers (1,229 TEUs Imports and 1,867 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Yankul Silver, Al-Jassasiya and Ullswater& two more ships, Global Oriole and MSC Cape Town-III carrying Palm oil, LNG, LPG, Steel coil and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, PGPCL, SSGC, MW-I and QICT respectively on Friday and three more Container ships, Anbien Bay, Lotus-A and Cap Carmel are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

