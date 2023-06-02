UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, Vancouver, Rhine and Al-Thakhira carrying Containers, Palm Oil andLNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Vancouver and Nave Aquila left the Port (Berths) on Friday morning on 1st June, & two more ships, Serenity Gas and Geneva Queen areexpected to sail on Friday.

Cargo Throughputduring last 24 hours stood at 105,600tonnes, comprising 87,104 tones imports Cargo and 18,496 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 331 Containers (240 TEUs Imports and 91 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them an oil tanker Pacific Debbie & two more ships, Wide Juliet and RDO Concord carrying Gasoline and Containers are expected to take berths at Oil Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Friday, & three more containerships, Budapest Express, Meratus Jayakarta and Olympia are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, & another containers ship, MSC Makalu-III is due to arrive on Sunday.

