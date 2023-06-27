Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Published June 27, 2023

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, OOCL Le Havre, MSC Mundra, Lana and Milaha Ras Laffan carrying Containers and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan Gas Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Letizia, Maersk Columbus Yankul Silver and Al-Maha with Containers, Palm oil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Mundra, Sadah Silver, Bochem Pegasos and Opera sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning on Tuesday and two more ships, Lana and Star Bovarius are expected to sail on today.

Cargo throughput of 160,017tonnes, comprising 117,850 tones imports Cargo and 42,167 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,646 Containers (1,809 TEUs Imports and 1,837 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Silver Dubai, Gas Athena and Maersk Columbus &two more ships,MSC Agamemnon and SC Brilliant carrying Palm oil, LPG, Containersand Chemicals are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, QICT and MW-1 on today.

