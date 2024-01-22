Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity reported at the Port where three ships namely, OOCL Norfolk, Cape Sounio and South Robin carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday January 21st, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Shipping activity reported at the Port where three ships namely, OOCL Norfolk, Cape Sounio and South Robin carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday January 21st, 2024.

Meanwhile General cargo carrier Charade carrying Steel coil also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 horus, out of them three ships, OOCL Norflok, Cape Sounio and Hafnia Raven are left the port on today morning and three more ships, Southern Robin, Asia Liberty and AAI Prelude are expected to sail on same day afternnon.

A cargo volume of 117,712 tonnes, comprising 93,360 tonnes imports cargo and 24, 352 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,681 contaiers, (1,842 Teus import and 839 Teus export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two shis, Bolan and Kaisa-I and another ship, Conti-Courage carrying gas oil, LPG and containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL and QICT on today, 22nd January, while two more container ships, MSC Vilda-X and Maersk Pittsburgh are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday 23rd January , 2024.