Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 05:32 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Three ships, Conti Courage, Bolan and Kaisa 1 carrying containers, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday, 22nd January-2024.
Meanwhile, three more sips MSC Vilda X, Marangas Asclepius and Limra with Containers and LPG also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.
A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two Conti Courage and AAI Prelude left the port on Tuesday morning and three more ships, Ashika Victoria, Bolan and Mookda Naree are expected to sail on today afternoon.
During the last 24 hours stood at 90,133 tonnes, comprising 71,929 tonnes imports cargo and 18,204 tonnes export cargo, including containers cargo carried in 1,160 Containers (429 TEUs Imports and 731 TEUs export) handled at the port.
There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, MSC Vilda X, Marangas Asclepius, Limra, Charade and Sea Runner carrying Containers, LPG, Steel coil Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, SSGC, MW-1 and FOTCO on Tuesday, 23rd January 2024, while two more ships, maersk Pittsburg and Clemens Schulte carrying containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 24th January-2024.
APP/ms
