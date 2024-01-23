Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 05:32 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships, Conti Courage, Bolan and Kaisa 1 carrying containers, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday, 22nd January-2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Three ships, Conti Courage, Bolan and Kaisa 1 carrying containers, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday, 22nd January-2024.

Meanwhile, three more sips MSC Vilda X, Marangas Asclepius and Limra with Containers and LPG also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two Conti Courage and AAI Prelude left the port on Tuesday morning and three more ships, Ashika Victoria, Bolan and Mookda Naree are expected to sail on today afternoon.

During the last 24 hours stood at 90,133 tonnes, comprising 71,929 tonnes imports cargo and 18,204 tonnes export cargo, including containers cargo carried in 1,160 Containers (429 TEUs Imports and 731 TEUs export) handled at the port.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, MSC Vilda X, Marangas Asclepius, Limra, Charade and Sea Runner carrying Containers, LPG, Steel coil Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, SSGC, MW-1 and FOTCO on Tuesday, 23rd January 2024, while two more ships, maersk Pittsburg and Clemens Schulte carrying containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 24th January-2024.

APP/ms

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Victoria Anchorage Bolan January Gas Engro Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ A ..

‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ Asad Majeed records statement i ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects development projects

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects public welfare projects

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan Zafar meets Hungary envoy to boost bilateral ..

Ahsan Zafar meets Hungary envoy to boost bilateral relations

3 minutes ago
 PPP to end politics of hatred: Pakistan People’s ..

PPP to end politics of hatred: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal ..

3 minutes ago
 US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to ..

US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back

10 minutes ago
LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in sc ..

LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in schools

10 minutes ago
 OLMT’s solar power conversion underway

OLMT’s solar power conversion underway

10 minutes ago
 LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday

LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday

10 minutes ago
 Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pic ..

Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures

22 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..

34 minutes ago
 Divisional administration prepared for electoral a ..

Divisional administration prepared for electoral arrangements: Commissioner

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business