Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Three ships namely, MSC Rida, Medi Chiba and Al-Rayyan carrying Containers, Canola seeds and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile another Containers ship MSC Aby also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Tuesday morning.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of a container vessel left the port on today morning and four more ships, Star Sino, African Baza, Medi Chiba and Kamome Victoria are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of145,757tonnes, comprising 127,624tonnes imports cargo and 18,133tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,275 Containers (475 TEUs Imports and 800 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Aby, San Nicolas, Torm Integrity and Cetus &another ship Maersk Pittsburgh carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and Wheat are expected to take berthsat QICT, MW-4, FOTCO and PIBT on Tuesday.

APP/sh/

More Stories From Business