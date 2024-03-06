Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Three ships namely, MSC Aby, Maersk Pittsburgh and Torm Integrity, carrying Containers and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Huang Shan-16 and Medison Eagle with Palm oil and Coal are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Aby and African Baza left the Port on today morning, while four more ships, Medi Chiba, Al-Rayyan, Sea Dream and Maersk Pittsburgh are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 132,711 tonnes, comprising 99,005 tonnes imports cargo and 33,706 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,708 Containers (2,921 TEUs Imports and 1,787 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, San Nicolas, Medison Eagle and Huang Shan-16; four more ships, Lusail, Sea Dream, MSC Spring-III and Cap Andreas carrying Coals, Palm oil, LNG

and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-4, PIBT, LCT, PGPCL and QICT respectively on today, while two more Container ships, X- Press Altair and Seaspan Ganges are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

