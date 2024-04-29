Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
April 29, 2024
Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships namely, MSC Beira IV, Gold Trader and Milaha Qatar carrying Container, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectivelyon Sunday
Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Antigua, Majestic Noor and FSM scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice and LPG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an edible oil carrier ‘Thanasis’ left the Port on today morning.
Meanwhile two more ships, MSC beira-IV and Libertangoare expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 123,270 tonnes, comprising 78,303 tonnes imports cargo and 44,967 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,939 container (448 TEUs imports and 2,491 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 03 ships at outer Anchorage of LPort Qasim,out of them two ships, MSC Antigua and Majestic Noor & another ship, Advantage paradise scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice and Gas Oil are expected to take berths at QICT,FAP and FOTCO on today while two more container ships, Meratus Jayakarta and MSC Anchorage are due arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.
