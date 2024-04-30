Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Threeships,MSC Antigua, Majestic Noor and Advantage Paradise scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Gas oil,berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and Liquid Terminalrespectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Anchorage, Akij Moon and Lila Confidence scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement and Chemicals also arrived at outeranchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

Atotal of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Milaha Qatar, Bitumen Kosei and MSC Antigua sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and another ship,Golde Trader is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Acargo volume of79,975tonnes, comprising 62,366tonnes imports cargo and 17,609tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,466 Containers (636 TEUs Imports and 830 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Thereare fourships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them threeships,Lila Confidence, FSM and MSC Anchorage &two more ships, MeratusJayakarta and Tristar Prosperity carrying Chemicals, LPG, Containers and Coal areexpected to take berthsat MW-1, EVTL, QICT and PIBT on Tuesday,30thApril-2024, while three more ships, Maersk Cairo, Xpress Kaveri and Lusail with Containers and LNG aredue toarrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Qatar Cairo Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

44 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

43 minutes ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

47 minutes ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

2 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

2 hours ago
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

3 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

16 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business