UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 03:47 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships MOL Grandeur, Yasa Satum and Tomson Gas carrying Containers, Coal and LPG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):Three ships MOL Grandeur, Yasa Satum and Tomson Gas carrying Containers, Coal and LPG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, four more ships Prague Express, Nor Star Intrepid, Paros and ST Sofia carrying Containers, Diesel oil, Chemicals and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, General Cargo, LPG, and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships MOL Grandeur, Seamax Bridgeport, Pan Crocus and Tomson Gas sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and three more ships Stena Immortal, Da Cai Yun and Young Harmony are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 176,138 tonnes, comprising 125,921 tonnes imports cargo and 50,217 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,265 containers (TEUs), (622 TEUs imports and 2,643 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Four ships Hansa America, Prague Express, NCC Sudair and Uleriken carrying Containers, Palm oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and EVTL respectively on Thursday. While a container vessel APL Paris is due to arrive at PQ on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Exports Oil Young Sofia Prague Paris Same Bridgeport Anchorage Gas Engro Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Pays Homage to the Saudi Leadership a ..

44 minutes ago

OIC Holds Meeting to Discuss Draft Human Rights De ..

44 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Stabbing Spree in Jerash

44 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Ahmed bin Saeed to te ..

1 hour ago

USA, China, UK top three destinations of Pakistani ..

2 minutes ago

Kurdish forces kill 11 pro-Turkish Syrian fighters ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.