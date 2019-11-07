Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Three ships MOL Grandeur, Yasa Satum and Tomson Gas carrying Containers, Coal and LPG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday

Meanwhile, four more ships Prague Express, Nor Star Intrepid, Paros and ST Sofia carrying Containers, Diesel oil, Chemicals and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, General Cargo, LPG, and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships MOL Grandeur, Seamax Bridgeport, Pan Crocus and Tomson Gas sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and three more ships Stena Immortal, Da Cai Yun and Young Harmony are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 176,138 tonnes, comprising 125,921 tonnes imports cargo and 50,217 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,265 containers (TEUs), (622 TEUs imports and 2,643 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Four ships Hansa America, Prague Express, NCC Sudair and Uleriken carrying Containers, Palm oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and EVTL respectively on Thursday. While a container vessel APL Paris is due to arrive at PQ on Friday.