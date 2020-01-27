UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:33 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Brisk shipping activity remained active at the Port where five ships, carrying Containers, LNG, Chemical and Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, EETL, SSGC and PIBI respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Brisk shipping activity remained active at the Port where five ships, carrying Containers, LNG, Chemical and Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, EETL, SSGC and PIBI respectively on Sunday.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berth to load/offload Palm oil, Coal, Rice, Containers, Soya Bean, LNG, Chemical and Gas Oil respectively.

Six ships sailed out to sea on Monday morning.

A cargo volume of 125,689 tonnes, comprising 98467 tonnes imports cargo and 27222 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,869 Containers (1762 TEUs imports and 1107 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Five ships MSC Bilbao, Tiger Winter, Khair Pur, IIisson and Regil carrying Containers, Chemical, Gas oil, Coal and Edible oil are expected to take berths of QICT, EVTL, FOTCO, PQEPT and LCT respectively on Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Oil Bilbao Gas Sunday Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

4 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

6 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

6 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.