Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Brisk shipping activity remained active at the Port where five ships, carrying Containers, LNG, Chemical and Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, EETL, SSGC and PIBI respectively on Sunday.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berth to load/offload Palm oil, Coal, Rice, Containers, Soya Bean, LNG, Chemical and Gas Oil respectively.

Six ships sailed out to sea on Monday morning.

A cargo volume of 125,689 tonnes, comprising 98467 tonnes imports cargo and 27222 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,869 Containers (1762 TEUs imports and 1107 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Five ships MSC Bilbao, Tiger Winter, Khair Pur, IIisson and Regil carrying Containers, Chemical, Gas oil, Coal and Edible oil are expected to take berths of QICT, EVTL, FOTCO, PQEPT and LCT respectively on Monday.