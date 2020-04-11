UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 02:23 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity remained active at the Port where four ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Winner, BW Kobe and Epic Salina carrying Containers, Palm oil, Soya Bean and LPG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ):Shipping activity remained active at the Port where four ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Winner, BW Kobe and Epic Salina carrying Containers, Palm oil, Soya Bean and LPG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Friday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Wariya Naree and Horizon with Containers and Coal also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean LPG, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a bulk cargo carrier Bulk Titan sailed out to sea from PIBT on Saturday morning.

A cargo volume of 92,840 tonnes, comprising 67,953 tonnes Imports cargo and 24,887 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,445 Containers (1,807 TEUs Imports and 638 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships, Manet, As Patricia and Wariya Naree carrying Containers and Coal are expected take berths at QICT and PIBT respectively on Saturday.

