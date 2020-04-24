UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:56 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, Kiel Trader, Lady Maria, Pacific Advance, Songa Opal and Gas Zeus scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Palm oil and LPG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Five ships, Kiel Trader, Lady Maria, Pacific Advance, Songa Opal and Gas Zeus scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Palm oil and LPG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, Star Fighting and Golar Snow carrying Containers, Coal and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm oil, LPG and LNG respectively.

Out of them, two ships, container vessel MSC Lisbon and gas carrier Al-Sahla sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and two more ships, Lady Maria and Namea are expected to sail from MW-1 and PIBT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 168,714 tonnes, comprising 138,127 tonnes Imports cargo and 30,587 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,880 Containers (1,447 TEUs Imports and 1,433 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, Tele Mann, MOL Courage, Universal Bremen and Igic Dicle carrying Containers, Coal and LPG are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT and EVTL respectively on Friday.

while two more container vessels, Maersk Jalan and Manet are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Snow Exports Oil Kiel Bremen Lisbon Same Anchorage Gas From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

PBIF calls for reduced power tariff: Mian Zahid Hu ..

2 minutes ago

Russia May Finish COVID-19 Vaccine Tests on Volunt ..

3 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser called on Pr ..

4 minutes ago

After Ebola, Liberian doctors have coronavirus hea ..

3 minutes ago

Cooperation of Russian COVID-19 Military in Italy ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar wants 'Qu ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.