Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Five ships, Kiel Trader, Lady Maria, Pacific Advance, Songa Opal and Gas Zeus scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Palm oil and LPG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, Star Fighting and Golar Snow carrying Containers, Coal and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm oil, LPG and LNG respectively.

Out of them, two ships, container vessel MSC Lisbon and gas carrier Al-Sahla sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and two more ships, Lady Maria and Namea are expected to sail from MW-1 and PIBT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 168,714 tonnes, comprising 138,127 tonnes Imports cargo and 30,587 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,880 Containers (1,447 TEUs Imports and 1,433 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, Tele Mann, MOL Courage, Universal Bremen and Igic Dicle carrying Containers, Coal and LPG are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT and EVTL respectively on Friday.

while two more container vessels, Maersk Jalan and Manet are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.