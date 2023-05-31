UrduPoint.com

Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI) Delegation Meets Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 09:04 PM

A delegation from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a meeting with Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif on Budget 2023-24 proposals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A delegation from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a meeting with Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif on Budget 2023-24 proposals.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for inviting the budgetary proposals from the SCCI.

They discussed the current economic condition of the country with the finance minister and informed him about the range of issues being faced by them. To this end, they presented suggestions to those issues in the form of budgetary proposals to the finance minister to be considered in the upcoming Federal budget.

They also guaranteed the finance minister of their continuous assistance to the government to improve the situation of economic and business activities in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar appreciated the budgetary proposals of the delegation and expressed the resolve of the government in overcoming the issues being faced by the business community to ensure the economic growth of the country. He also assured the business leaders that the government will provide all possible assistance to the business community for economic stability and growth by bringing forward a business and people-friendly budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for considering their budget proposals.

