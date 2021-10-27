Situation on Energy Market Remains Highly Volatile - Putin

The situation on the energy market remains extremely unstable, primarily in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The situation on the energy market remains extremely unstable, primarily in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Today we will consider a number of promising projects for the development of the Russian fuel and energy sector and its gas segment.

We regularly hold such discussions, and this is very important, especially against the background of the current situation on the global energy market. First of all, I mean the situation on the European natural gas market," Putin said at a video conference meeting on the resource potential of Yamal.

In Europe, the prices "of the so-called spot, short-term contracts still exceed $1,000 per thousand cubic meters," the president noted.