Six Uplift Schemes Of Rs 19.926b Approved

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 19,926.566 million (Rs 19.926 billion).

These schemes were approved in the 4th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Planning & Development board (P&D Board) Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal here at P&D Complex.

The approved development schemes included Provision of cricket High Performance Center at District Headquarter one at Sialkot (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 991.464 million, Provision of Cricket High Performance Center at Divisional Headquarter one at Faisalabad (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 909.748 million, Widening / Improvement of Road from Sialkot Cantt to Jassar Garrision, (Length 69 KM), in District Sialkot & Narowal at the cost of Rs.

7,298.032 million, Construction of Dual Carriageway from Daska to Sambrial Length16Km District Sialkot (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,675.630 million, Remodeling of Ketcheri Chowk, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 6,422.722 million and Punjab Integrated Conservation and Rehabilitation Programme (PICRP) at the cost of Rs. 2,628.970 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

