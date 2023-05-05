UrduPoint.com

SLIC-Dante Lab MoU To Help Provide Better Diagnostic Facilities: Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 10:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar on Friday said the memorandum of understanding signed by the State Life Insurance Corporation with the Italian firm Dante Lab would help the SLIC clients to avail better diagnostic facilities.

The minister made the remarks while overseeing the signing of MoU by SLIC Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dante Labs in Pakistan Yasir Mushtaq Bajwa on behalf on their respective organisations.

Naveed Qamar said the Dante lab was equipped with modern diagnostic facilities.

Dante Lab, a leading international company in the field of genomic analysis which is working in 98 countries, will invest $100,000 million in Pakistan in phases.

