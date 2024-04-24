Open Menu

Soyabean, Palm Oil Imports Grew 53.07%, 28.55% In 09 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Soyabean, palm oil imports grew 53.07%, 28.55% in 09 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Edible oil imports including soyabean and palm into the country during the first three quarters of the current financial year increased by 53.07 per cent and 28.55 per cent respectively as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period under review, about 200,191 metric tons of tea worth $495.217 million were imported in order to fulfil the local requirements as compared to the imports of 177,553 metric tons valued at $434.938 million of the same period of last year.

During the period from July-March 2023-24, the country spent $2.084 billion on the import of about 2.263 million metric tons of palm oil as compared to the imports of 2.381 million metric tons valued at $2.197 billion of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 107,705 metric tons of soyaban oil worth $116.069 million were imported as compared to the imports of 173.020 metric tons valued at 247.

302 million, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the first three-quarters of the current financial year, the food group exports from the country grew by 48.17 per cent as food commodities worth $5.651 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $3.814 billion in the same period of the last year.

On month on month basis, the food group exports from the country grew by 16.35 per cent in month of March 2024 as compared to the exports of the same month of last year.

In March 2024 food commodities valued at 685.025 million were exported as compared to the exports of $588.759 million of the same month of last year.

On the other hand food group imports into the country during the period under review went down by 14.23 per cent as food imports came down from $7.333 billion in the first three quarters of the last financial year as compared to the $6.290billion in the first 09 months of the current financial year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Oil Same March From Billion Million

Recent Stories

US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bil ..

US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties

6 minutes ago
 UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months afte ..

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result

1 hour ago
 Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

2 hours ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

4 hours ago
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

18 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

18 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business