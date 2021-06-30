S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs Again on Bets Over US June Jobs Report

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Key technology and blue-chip stocks on Wall Street hit record highs for a second day in a row on Tuesday as investors bet on outsized US jobs gains for June.

The Nasdaq Composite index, which includes high-flying tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, microsoft, Netflix and Google, hit an all-time high of 14,536, before settling at 14,528, up 0.2 percent.

The S&P 500 index, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, raced to an all-time high of 4,300 before closing almost flat on the day at 4,287.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest US equity barometer on the New York Stock Exchange, also finished flat on the day at 34,292.

Nasdaq and the S&P500 rose for a second straight day as investors bet that the US non-farm payrolls report for June, due on Friday, will likely show a gain of 690,000 jobs versus May's 559,000 jobs.