SPI Inflation Falls 0.06%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on August 6, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal decrease of 0.06 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 134.23 points against 134.31 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 8.47 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.33 percent decrease and went down from 140.87 points in last week to 140.40 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also decreased by 0.

32 percent, 0.23, percent; 0.14 percent and 0.07 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 16 items decreased, 15 items increased while that of 20 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included, tomatoes, chicken, bananas, moong pulse, wheat flour, masoor pulse, vegetable ghee (loose), cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), firewood mash pulse, gram pulse, eggs, gur, rice (Irri 6/9) and cigarettes.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included diesel, petrol, potatoes, onions, bread, shirting, chilies, sugar, curd, milk (fresh), LPG Cylinder, washing soap, garlic, rice (Basmati broken) and mustard oil.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included beef, mutton, milk (powdered), salt, tea (packet), cooked beef, tea (prepared), long cloth, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, match box, telephone call and toilet soap.

More Stories From Business

