SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Acting president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sanaullah Khan said SCCI will take up the issue of imposition of professional tax and Point of Sale in the jewelry sector along with other tax-related issues with FBR and relevant authorities.

The acting chief said SCCI is the only business community forum that has always played a pivotal role in taking up community issues with authorities and resolving them amicably.

Businessmen want to pay taxes but it is essential to make a sizable reduction in the ratio of various taxes or bring them down to a single digit, Sanaullah Khan said while chairing a meeting of SCCI’s Jewelry Standing Committee held here at Chamber House on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Jewelry Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Patron in Chief, Azizullah Khan Saraf, and provincial Amin Hussain Babar, the business community attached to the jewelry sector, and office bearers of the association from Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Takht Bhai, Swat, Kohat, Hangu and others.

Sanaullah Khan said the business community attached to the jewelry sector has faced enormous difficulties owing to the prevailing situation in the country. Despite imposing heavy tariffs on electricity and gas bills, the acting president said gas and electricity were unavailable to domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said it is quite unjust with the province wherein gas and electricity production is in surplus and was tantamount to usurping the constitutional rights of KP’s on natural resources.

Sanaullah Khan apprised the house that SCCI has planned to organize a business community dubbed: Traders, and Businessmen – Builder of the Nation in the first week of May, aimed at highlighting issues of the business community and natural reserves of the province.

Responding to a question about enforcement of the professional tax and POS system in the jewelry sector, the acting president replied positively and said a meeting would be arranged with the FBR chairman shortly to take up these serious issues with them.

Earlier, the association's senior office bearers and members also spoke on the occasion and pointed out various issues of the jewelry sector mostly relating to professional tax, POS system, various provincial taxes, anti-business actions of police and local administration on which the acting president Sanaullah Khan assured them to take up all issues of jewelry sector with relevant authorities in an effective manner.