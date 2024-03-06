Open Menu

SSCI To Take Up Issue Professional Tax On Jewelry Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 06:56 PM

SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry sector

Acting president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sanaullah Khan said SCCI will take up the issue of imposition of professional tax and Point of Sale in the jewelry sector along with other tax-related issues with FBR and relevant authorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Acting president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sanaullah Khan said SCCI will take up the issue of imposition of professional tax and Point of Sale in the jewelry sector along with other tax-related issues with FBR and relevant authorities.

The acting chief said SCCI is the only business community forum that has always played a pivotal role in taking up community issues with authorities and resolving them amicably.

Businessmen want to pay taxes but it is essential to make a sizable reduction in the ratio of various taxes or bring them down to a single digit, Sanaullah Khan said while chairing a meeting of SCCI’s Jewelry Standing Committee held here at Chamber House on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Jewelry Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Patron in Chief, Azizullah Khan Saraf, and provincial Amin Hussain Babar, the business community attached to the jewelry sector, and office bearers of the association from Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Takht Bhai, Swat, Kohat, Hangu and others.

Sanaullah Khan said the business community attached to the jewelry sector has faced enormous difficulties owing to the prevailing situation in the country. Despite imposing heavy tariffs on electricity and gas bills, the acting president said gas and electricity were unavailable to domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said it is quite unjust with the province wherein gas and electricity production is in surplus and was tantamount to usurping the constitutional rights of KP’s on natural resources.

Sanaullah Khan apprised the house that SCCI has planned to organize a business community dubbed: Traders, and Businessmen – Builder of the Nation in the first week of May, aimed at highlighting issues of the business community and natural reserves of the province.

Responding to a question about enforcement of the professional tax and POS system in the jewelry sector, the acting president replied positively and said a meeting would be arranged with the FBR chairman shortly to take up these serious issues with them.

Earlier, the association's senior office bearers and members also spoke on the occasion and pointed out various issues of the jewelry sector mostly relating to professional tax, POS system, various provincial taxes, anti-business actions of police and local administration on which the acting president Sanaullah Khan assured them to take up all issues of jewelry sector with relevant authorities in an effective manner.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Electricity Business Swat Jewelry Sale Hangu Kohat Mardan Nowshera Swabi Chamber May Gas FBR Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars toni ..

PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight

21 seconds ago
 Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer ..

Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes

9 minutes ago
 Relief to people first priority: Commissioner

Relief to people first priority: Commissioner

9 minutes ago
 PM directs payment of compensation for damaged hou ..

PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 11

2 minutes ago
 23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized

23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicita ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitates Saraiki community on Sarai ..

2 minutes ago
NZC security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

NZC security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

9 minutes ago
 Development, welfare of city being made: DC

Development, welfare of city being made: DC

9 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 132 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 132 connections of defaulters

3 minutes ago
 DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local governme ..

DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local government by-election

33 minutes ago
 Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI cou ..

Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI countries

33 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses zero-tolerance for overpricin ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business