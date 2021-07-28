UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Starbucks Sales Surge As Coffee Drinkers Return To Cafes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:38 PM

Starbucks sales surge as coffee drinkers return to cafes

Coffee drinkers returned to Starbucks cafes in a big way last quarter, fueling a surge in sales and better-than-expected profits, according to results released Tuesda

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Coffee drinkers returned to Starbucks cafes in a big way last quarter, fueling a surge in sales and better-than-expected profits, according to results released Tuesday.

The coffee chain, which has invested in improving its smartphone app to facilitate online orders, raised its full-year profit forecast on the heels of the strong results, with showed key benchmarks posting big gains in the quarter ending June 27.

"As the Great Human Reconnection continues to unfold, our partners are rising to the occasion, ready to meet our customers wherever they need us to be," said Chief Executive Kevin Johnson in an earnings release.

But shares fell in after-hours trading, with CNBC pointing to the reduced outlook for China sales.

Global comparable sales growth, which in the pre-pandemic era was considered strong which it showed increases in the high single digits, surged 73 percent in the latest three months, reflecting the dramatic change in conditions due to the availability of coronavirus vaccines and the economic reopening.

The chain scored profits of $1.1 billion, compared with a loss of $678.4 million in the same period of 2020. Revenues jumped nearly 78 percent to $7.5 billion.

Starbucks lifted full-year forecasts on revenue and profits, although the updated outlook was mixed by region.

While the company sees a higher range for annual comparable sales growth in the Americas and the United States compared with an earlier forecast, it lowered the range for international sales.

And the company sees "roughly flat" China comparable sales growth in the upcoming quarter.

Shares were down 3.1 percent to $122.15 in after-hours trading.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Same United States June 2020 Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Guatemala cancels order for Russian vaccines

3 minutes ago

Japan's Yui Ohashi wins women's Olympic 200m indiv ..

3 minutes ago

Colombia to Deport German Citizen Who Participated ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Open to Fair, Mutually Beneficial Cooperati ..

3 minutes ago

NUST-developed assistive technologies displayed at ..

2 hours ago

TECNO officially announced the launch of Phantom X ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.