State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 575.850 bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs 575.850 billion into money market as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs 575.850 billion into money market as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Eighteen bids of Rs 580.850 billion were offered, of which 17 of Rs 575.850 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.29percent per annum, said a SBP press release.