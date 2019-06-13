Stock Exchange gains 278 points 12 June 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100 index rose by 278.08 points (0.08%) to close at 34,937 points.

A total of 113.574 million shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.576 billion.

Out of 304 companies, share prices of 190 companies recorded increase while 87 companies registered decrease whereas 27 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 18.5 million and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.

21 to close at Rs 10, followed by MLCF with a volume of 9.961 million and its price per share increased by Rs 0.96 to close at Rs 22.06 and KEL with a volume of 7.488 million and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.03 to close at Rs 4.34.

The top advancer was AGSML with increase of Rs 1.00 (39.22%), closing at Rs 3.55 followed by HWQS whose per share price also increased by Rs 1.00 (34.6%) per share to close at Rs 3.89.

The top decliners were DWTM with the decrease of Rs 0.42 (32.5%) per share, closing at Rs 1.08 and PPVC with the decrease of Rs 1.00 (17.83%) per share to close at Rs 4.61.