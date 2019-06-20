UrduPoint.com
Stock Exchange Gains 339 Points 20 June 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:03 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 339.79 points (0.97%) to close at 34,995 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 339.79 points (0.97%) to close at 34,995 points.

A total of 92.007 million shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.954 billion.

Out of 325 companies, share prices of 204 companies recorded increase while 106 companies registered decrease whereas 15 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were SMBL with a volume of 19.374 million and its price per share increased by Rs 0.02 to close at Rs 0.64 followed by WTL with a volume of 17.183 million and its price per share increased by Rs0.04 to close at Rs 0.75 and JSCL with a volume of 10.439 million and its price per share witnessed decrease of 0.28 to close at Rs 11.68.

