Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2022 delivery lost 47 Yuan (7.42 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,692 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 367,599 lots with a turnover of 20.98 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.