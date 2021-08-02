UrduPoint.com

Surgical Goods, Medical Instrument Exports Witnessed Record Increase 20.36%

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:31 PM

Surgical goods and instrument exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 20.36 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Surgical goods and instrument exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 20.36 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-June 20-21, surgical goods and instruments worth US$ 428,008 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 355,617 thousand of same period of the last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of cutlery increased by 44.33 per cent, worth of US$ 119,267 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 82,637 thousand of same period of the last year.

Meanwhile, Onyx manufactured exports increased by 56.21 per cent, worth US$ 6,364 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 4,074 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, chemicals and pharma Products exports increased by 13.94 per cent, worth US$ 1,148,943 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 1,008,407 thousand of same period of last year.

