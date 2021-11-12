(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The damage that the Syrian public and private industry suffered since the beginning of the armed conflict in 2011 exceeds $23.5 billion, Industry Minister Ziad Sabbagh said in an interview with Sputnik.

"According to the estimates of late 2019, the damage for private and public sectors' industry exceeded $23.5 billion," Sabbagh said.

The oil industry's facilities were especially significantly affected, the minister noted.

"Apart from that, deliberate action was implemented to destroy industrial facilities producing food and medication, which were strategically important and had a direct influence on the life of our citizens," Sabbagh added.

The minister also pointed to the significant damage suffered by textile industry, primarily in the province of Aleppo, where terrorists destroyed and looted private and public plants.