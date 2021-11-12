UrduPoint.com

Syrian Industry's Damage Suffered During War Exceeds $23.5Bln - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 11:35 AM

Syrian Industry's Damage Suffered During War Exceeds $23.5Bln - Minister

The damage that the Syrian public and private industry suffered since the beginning of the armed conflict in 2011 exceeds $23.5 billion, Industry Minister Ziad Sabbagh said in an interview with Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The damage that the Syrian public and private industry suffered since the beginning of the armed conflict in 2011 exceeds $23.5 billion, Industry Minister Ziad Sabbagh said in an interview with Sputnik.

"According to the estimates of late 2019, the damage for private and public sectors' industry exceeded $23.5 billion," Sabbagh said.

The oil industry's facilities were especially significantly affected, the minister noted.

"Apart from that, deliberate action was implemented to destroy industrial facilities producing food and medication, which were strategically important and had a direct influence on the life of our citizens," Sabbagh added.

The minister also pointed to the significant damage suffered by textile industry, primarily in the province of Aleppo, where terrorists destroyed and looted private and public plants.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Syria Oil Aleppo 2019 Textile From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Impressionist painting sells for record $53m at NY ..

Impressionist painting sells for record $53m at NY auction

21 seconds ago
 PM directs to take steps against pilferage of wate ..

PM directs to take steps against pilferage of water in canals

16 minutes ago
 Hard-hitting Golovkin returns with unification bou ..

Hard-hitting Golovkin returns with unification bout in Japan

26 seconds ago
 Belarusian Diplomat Warns Any Mistake Can Lead to ..

Belarusian Diplomat Warns Any Mistake Can Lead to Tragedy Amid Border Tensions

33 minutes ago
 Senate offers Fateha for former Senator Iftikhar A ..

Senate offers Fateha for former Senator Iftikhar Ali Bukhari

33 minutes ago
 Canada to Withdraw Non-Essential Personnel From Em ..

Canada to Withdraw Non-Essential Personnel From Embassy in Haiti - Foreign Minis ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.