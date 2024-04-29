Chinese Shares Close Higher Monday
Published April 29, 2024
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.79 percent to 3,113.04 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.22 percent higher at 9,673.76 points.
The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices reached 1.21 trillion Yuan (about 170.
26 billion U.S. Dollars), up from the 1.09 trillion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.
Shares related to real estate, wind power equipment led the gains, while those in the aviation, airports and extractive industry saw declines.
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 3.5 percent to close at 1,887.57 points Monday.
