Open Menu

Chinese Shares Close Higher Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Chinese shares close higher Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.79 percent to 3,113.04 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.22 percent higher at 9,673.76 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices reached 1.21 trillion Yuan (about 170.

26 billion U.S. Dollars), up from the 1.09 trillion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.

Shares related to real estate, wind power equipment led the gains, while those in the aviation, airports and extractive industry saw declines.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 3.5 percent to close at 1,887.57 points Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shanghai Stocks From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

26 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

30 minutes ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

53 minutes ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

3 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

2 days ago

More Stories From Business