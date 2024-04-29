Open Menu

Türkiye's Economic Confidence Slightly Down In April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Türkiye's economic confidence slightly down in April

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Türkiye's economic confidence was down 1% month-on-month to 99 in April, official figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

In April, the consumer confidence index increased by 1.4% to 80.5, and the retail trade confidence index rose by 1.9% to 115.5 on a monthly basis.

The real sector confidence index remained at the same level at 103.5 and the construction confidence was also unchanged at 88.6, while the services confidence index decreased by 2.8% to 117.1 over the same period.

The economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations, and tendencies about the general economic situation.

It indicates an optimistic outlook if it is above 100, or a pessimistic outlook if below 100.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same April From

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

36 seconds ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

23 minutes ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

2 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

2 days ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

2 days ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

2 days ago

More Stories From Business