Tahir Bhatti takes charge as ZTBL President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti on Thursday took over as President/Chief Executive Officer of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL).

Tahir Bhatti is a high profile banker with experience of over 35 years in almost all major areas of banking with large and mid-tier financial institutions, according to news release.

He has been part of senior management teams of Askari Bank, Allied Bank Ltd and Faysal Bank.

Prior to joining ZTBL, Bhatti served as President/CEO of Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd, the oldest financial institution in country dealing in agriculture.

Bhatti is an MBA from Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Lahore and M.

Com from Hailey College of Commerce Lahore. He is also a qualified DCMA (Gold Medalist) and Fellow of Institute of Bankers in Pakistan (IBP).

He is certified director from IBA Karachi and remained on Board of Faysal Asset Management Ltd, ABL Asset Management and Board of Studies of Punjab University for Commerce education.

During his illustrious banking career, Bhatti got various professional trainings and courses, both local and international, with top-notched institutions, including 'High Impact Leadership Program' at Columbia Business School, New York, USA.