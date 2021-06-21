UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tarin Hopes Increase In Chinese Investment

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:27 PM

Tarin hopes increase in Chinese investment

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday expressed the government's commitment to further strengthen economic relations with China, hoping that china would enhance investment in various fields of country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday expressed the government's commitment to further strengthen economic relations with China, hoping that china would enhance investment in various fields of country's economy. .

He was talking to Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Nong Rong who called on him here, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

Welcoming Nong Rong, the minister stated that Pakistan and China enjoyed long-term, broad based and multi-dimensional relationship and briefed the ambassador about the measures introduced in the recent budget for ensuring inclusive and sustained economic growth in the country.

He expressed the hope that not only Chinese government but the Chinese entrepreneurs would also like to enhance their investment in the field of finance, industry and agriculture development of Pakistan.

The Finance Minister and Chinese Ambassador both agreed to take the bilateral relations of both countries to next level in order to ensure sustained economic growth.

He briefed the ambassador that increase in exports was the top most priority of the government and particularly referred to the budget proposals which would specifically promote exports in the long run and usher in growth in the economy.

Tarin also conveyed full assurance on behalf of the government to extend complete support in enhancing the level of economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He stated that the government would provide full facilitation to the Chinese companies in Pakistan to ensure long term and sustainable foreign investment in the country, which would lead to economic growth, peace and prosperity for Pakistan.

Tarin stressed upon the need for economic uplift of the entire region and emphasized that Pakistan was willing to play its role in this endeavor. The both sides agreed to hold regular review meetings to ensure fast track implementation of ongoing projects.

On the occasion, Nong Rong informed about the progress of Chinese investments in CPEC related projects and expressed the desire of the Chinese Government to invest more in all sectors to lift the economic standing of Pakistan.

He re-affirmed the commitment of Chinese Government to overcome any obstacle in deepening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Shaukat Tarin China Budget Agriculture CPEC Progress Lead National University All Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Lady constable killed by husband

47 seconds ago

Egypt sentences TikTok influencers over 'human tra ..

48 seconds ago

EU Foreign Ministers Agree On Sectoral Economic Sa ..

50 seconds ago

EU Foreign Ministers Discussed Joint Communication ..

12 minutes ago

UAE sends 20 ambulances to support Palestinians in ..

42 minutes ago

ERC expands scope of Adahi project

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.