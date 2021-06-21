Tarin hopes increase in Chinese investment

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday expressed the government's commitment to further strengthen economic relations with China, hoping that china would enhance investment in various fields of country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday expressed the government's commitment to further strengthen economic relations with China, hoping that china would enhance investment in various fields of country's economy. .

He was talking to Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Nong Rong who called on him here, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

Welcoming Nong Rong, the minister stated that Pakistan and China enjoyed long-term, broad based and multi-dimensional relationship and briefed the ambassador about the measures introduced in the recent budget for ensuring inclusive and sustained economic growth in the country.

He expressed the hope that not only Chinese government but the Chinese entrepreneurs would also like to enhance their investment in the field of finance, industry and agriculture development of Pakistan.

The Finance Minister and Chinese Ambassador both agreed to take the bilateral relations of both countries to next level in order to ensure sustained economic growth.

He briefed the ambassador that increase in exports was the top most priority of the government and particularly referred to the budget proposals which would specifically promote exports in the long run and usher in growth in the economy.

Tarin also conveyed full assurance on behalf of the government to extend complete support in enhancing the level of economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He stated that the government would provide full facilitation to the Chinese companies in Pakistan to ensure long term and sustainable foreign investment in the country, which would lead to economic growth, peace and prosperity for Pakistan.

Tarin stressed upon the need for economic uplift of the entire region and emphasized that Pakistan was willing to play its role in this endeavor. The both sides agreed to hold regular review meetings to ensure fast track implementation of ongoing projects.

On the occasion, Nong Rong informed about the progress of Chinese investments in CPEC related projects and expressed the desire of the Chinese Government to invest more in all sectors to lift the economic standing of Pakistan.

He re-affirmed the commitment of Chinese Government to overcome any obstacle in deepening the bilateral ties between the two countries.