The Bank Of Punjab And McDonaldâ€™s Pakistan Signs MoU For Installation Of ATMs At Selected McDonaldâ€™s Outlets

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:18 PM

The Bank of Punjab and McDonaldâ€™s Pakistan signs MoU for installation of ATMs at selected McDonaldâ€™s outlets

The Bank of Punjab (BOP), has signed an MoU with McDonaldâ€™s Pakistan for installation of ATMs at key McDonaldâ€™s outlets.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd Aug, 2021) The Bank of Punjab (BOP), has signed an MoU with McDonald’s Pakistan for installation of ATMs at key McDonald’s outlets. The MoU was signed by Mr. Zahid Mustafa (Group Chief – Consumer & Digital Banking – BOP) and Mr. Umar Toor (National Manager – Real Estate Development – McDonald’s). The ceremony was held at McDonald’s, Lahore Polo Club, DHA, Lahore.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Zahid Mustafa (Group Chief – Consumer & Digital Banking – BOP) said, “Today is a special day for Bank of Punjab as we have signed an MoU with McDonald’s Pakistan being the most favorite food chain in Pakistan. The idea to create convenience for the customers visiting the most favorite food chain in Pakistan.

It’s a proud moment for us and I am sure it will provide another reason for our customers to say “I’m Lovin it”.”

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Umar Toor (National Manager – Real Estate Development – McDonald’s) said, “This is another milestone towards offering customer convenience. McDonald’s is a customer centric brand and has always worked towards improving customer experience through quality, service and cleanliness. This is another step in creating convenience for customers of both the brands. We will be partnering with BOP in other ventures of mutual interest in future as well.”

