The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report 12 September 2019
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 01:38 PM
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Thursday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Karachi D. Crude Oil PNSC 10/09/19
OP-II Pacific Sarah D. Mogas GAC 11/09/19
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
10/11 Navios Sagittarius D. Meal Bulk-Sh. 16/08/19
11/12 Butinah D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 11/09/19
12/13 Sam Lion L. Clinkers OC-Services 11/09/19
15/16 Ubena D. L. Cnt. Golden 11/09/19
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
6/7 Botany Bay D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 11/09/19
8/9 Cosco Hong Kong D. L. Cnt. COSCO 11/09/19
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-3 CMA CGM Mumbai D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM Pak. 11/09/19
SAPT-4 COSCO Japan D. L. Cnt. COSCO 11/09/19
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
Berth Vacant....
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 YM Bamboo D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 11/09/19
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Mol Globe OC-Network 12/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt.
1000 Cnt.
MP The Belichick Ocean Sea 14/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
Cape Male COSCO 15/09/19 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.
Kong Que Zuo COSCO 15/09/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Kota Nabil P-Delta 16/09/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
ER Felixstowe COSCO 18/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 800 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Han De Facilities 12/09/19 Not Sched Nil 712 G.C
Zea Tokyo Delta 14/09/19 Not Sched 152 G.C Nil
CEMENT:
Canvas Back OC-Services 12/09/19 Not Sched 27,500 Nil
CLINKER:
Crown Virtue OC-Services 12/09/19 Not Sched Nil 50,000
OIL TANKER:
Gulf Coast Alpine 14/09/19 Not Sched 55,000 Mogas Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Cosco Thailand Container Ship COSCO -- 12/09/19 05:00 -