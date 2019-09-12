UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report 12 September 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 01:38 PM

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report 12 September 2019

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Thursday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Karachi D. Crude Oil PNSC 10/09/19

OP-II Pacific Sarah D. Mogas GAC 11/09/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

10/11 Navios Sagittarius D. Meal Bulk-Sh. 16/08/19

11/12 Butinah D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 11/09/19

12/13 Sam Lion L. Clinkers OC-Services 11/09/19

15/16 Ubena D. L. Cnt. Golden 11/09/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Botany Bay D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 11/09/19

8/9 Cosco Hong Kong D. L. Cnt. COSCO 11/09/19

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 CMA CGM Mumbai D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM Pak. 11/09/19

SAPT-4 COSCO Japan D. L. Cnt. COSCO 11/09/19

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 YM Bamboo D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 11/09/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Mol Globe OC-Network 12/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt.

1000 Cnt.

MP The Belichick Ocean Sea 14/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Cape Male COSCO 15/09/19 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

Kong Que Zuo COSCO 15/09/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Nabil P-Delta 16/09/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

ER Felixstowe COSCO 18/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 800 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Han De Facilities 12/09/19 Not Sched Nil 712 G.C

Zea Tokyo Delta 14/09/19 Not Sched 152 G.C Nil

CEMENT:

Canvas Back OC-Services 12/09/19 Not Sched 27,500 Nil

CLINKER:

Crown Virtue OC-Services 12/09/19 Not Sched Nil 50,000

OIL TANKER:

Gulf Coast Alpine 14/09/19 Not Sched 55,000 Mogas Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Cosco Thailand Container Ship COSCO -- 12/09/19 05:00 -

Lahore Oil Tanker PNSC -- 01/09/19 09:24 -

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Mumbai Thailand Oil Hong Kong Tokyo Male Alpine Japan Gold Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

8000 litres of smuggled diesel seized, one arreste ..

47 seconds ago

Israeli forces arrest 11 Palestinians in West Bank

24 minutes ago

Arms depot blasts damage north Cyprus hotel: offic ..

20 minutes ago

Weekly inflation falls by 0.24 pc

20 minutes ago

Indonesia forest fires surge, stoking global warmi ..

20 minutes ago

Over 1,600 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.