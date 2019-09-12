The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report 12 September 2019

(@imziishan)

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Karachi D. Crude Oil PNSC 10/09/19

OP-II Pacific Sarah D. Mogas GAC 11/09/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

10/11 Navios Sagittarius D. Meal Bulk-Sh. 16/08/19

11/12 Butinah D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 11/09/19

12/13 Sam Lion L. Clinkers OC-Services 11/09/19

15/16 Ubena D. L. Cnt. Golden 11/09/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Botany Bay D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 11/09/19

8/9 Cosco Hong Kong D. L. Cnt. COSCO 11/09/19

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 CMA CGM Mumbai D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM Pak. 11/09/19

SAPT-4 COSCO Japan D. L. Cnt. COSCO 11/09/19

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 YM Bamboo D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 11/09/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Mol Globe OC-Network 12/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt.

1000 Cnt.

MP The Belichick Ocean Sea 14/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Cape Male COSCO 15/09/19 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

Kong Que Zuo COSCO 15/09/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Nabil P-Delta 16/09/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

ER Felixstowe COSCO 18/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 800 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Han De Facilities 12/09/19 Not Sched Nil 712 G.C

Zea Tokyo Delta 14/09/19 Not Sched 152 G.C Nil

CEMENT:

Canvas Back OC-Services 12/09/19 Not Sched 27,500 Nil

CLINKER:

Crown Virtue OC-Services 12/09/19 Not Sched Nil 50,000

OIL TANKER:

Gulf Coast Alpine 14/09/19 Not Sched 55,000 Mogas Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Cosco Thailand Container Ship COSCO -- 12/09/19 05:00 -

Lahore Oil Tanker PNSC -- 01/09/19 09:24 -