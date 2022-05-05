UrduPoint.com

There Are No Alternatives To Russian Oil For Bulgaria Now - Company

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2022 | 04:40 AM

There Are No Alternatives to Russian Oil for Bulgaria Now - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) There are currently no alternatives to Russian oil for Bulgaria, Lukoil's subsidiary Lukoil Neftochim Burgas said.

"Currently, we do not see real alternatives, since there are no other types of oil on our market. Technically, we can process oil from the middle East and North Africa, but this will reduce the refinery's capacity," the local BTV television channel quoted the company as saying.

According to the channel, experts predict a rise in fuel prices in Bulgaria by 20-30 percent in the event of an embargo on Russian oil.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier that the sixth package of European sanctions against Russia would include cutting off new banks from SWIFT, new sanctions "for disinformation" and restrictions on oil imports.

Agence France-Presse reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed EU officials, that Bulgaria and the Czech Republic could request an exemption from the EU's embargo on Russian oil.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Russia Company Oil Burgas Bulgaria Czech Republic Middle East Market Event TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

19 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.