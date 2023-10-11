Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 11 October 2023

Arslan Farid Published October 11, 2023 | 08:37 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 11 October 2023 is 201,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 172,590. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 11 October 2023 is 201,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 172,590.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 184,516 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 158,206.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 201,300 Rs 184,516
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 172,590 Rs 158,206
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,259 Rs 15,821

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2023

6 minutes ago
 Climate change main culprit for hot South American ..

Climate change main culprit for hot South American winter

10 hours ago
 PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase ..

PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase against Sri Lanka

10 hours ago
 3 killed, 3 injured in accident

3 killed, 3 injured in accident

10 hours ago
 CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: ..

CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: Solangi

10 hours ago
 Drug skills program to be introduced in educationa ..

Drug skills program to be introduced in educational institutions: Mushaal Mullic ..

10 hours ago
Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri ..

Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri Lanka

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in it ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing cond ..

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister witne ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister witness signing of UAE-Georgia Comp ..

12 hours ago
 Emirati ministers highlight the importance of UAE ..

Emirati ministers highlight the importance of UAE -Georgia Comprehensive Economi ..

12 hours ago
 General Shaheen proposes solutions for development ..

General Shaheen proposes solutions for development in merged tribal areas

10 hours ago
 SMIU VC stresses need for elevating higher educati ..

SMIU VC stresses need for elevating higher education in Pakistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business