Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 12 December 2023

Arslan Farid Published December 12, 2023 | 08:53 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 December 2023 is 215,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 184,930. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 December 2023 is 215,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 184,930.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 197,709 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 169,518.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 215,700 Rs 197,709
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 184,930 Rs 169,518
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,493 Rs 16,952

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business