Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 13 March 2025

Arslan Farid Published March 13, 2025 | 08:27 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 13 March 2025 is 308,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 264,490. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 13 March 2025 is 308,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 264,490.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 282,766 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 242,447.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 308,500 Rs 282,766
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 264,490 Rs 242,447
Per Gram Gold Rs 26,449 Rs 24,245

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

54 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for coopera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..

11 hours ago
 King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

11 hours ago
 Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

12 hours ago
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

12 hours ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

12 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military in ..

UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..

12 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Ras ..

International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..

13 hours ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

13 hours ago
 MGX backs Binance in landmark investment

MGX backs Binance in landmark investment

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business