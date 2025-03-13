Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 13 March 2025
Arslan Farid Published March 13, 2025 | 08:27 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 13 March 2025 is 308,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 264,490. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 13 March 2025 is 308,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 264,490.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 282,766 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 242,447.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 308,500
|Rs 282,766
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 264,490
|Rs 242,447
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 26,449
|Rs 24,245
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
MGX backs Binance in landmark investment
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 202554 minutes ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting to review import of raw sugar12 hours ago
-
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously13 hours ago
-
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market13 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Oman discuss trade, investment, agree on Sector-Specific cooperation14 hours ago
-
5 Pakistani firms to participate in Motorbike Fair in Istanbul15 hours ago
-
ICCI leadership condemns Jaffar express attack, applauds security forces’ swift response17 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.500 to Rs306,500 per tola18 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report19 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open20 hours ago
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 30% during Jul-Feb20 hours ago