Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 24 April 2024
Arslan Farid Published April 24, 2024 | 08:50 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 April 2024 is 236,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 202,340. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 April 2024 is 236,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 202,340.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 216,322 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 185,477.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 236,000
|Rs 216,322
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 202,340
|Rs 185,477
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,234
|Rs 18,548
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Afghan trade delegation, FPCCI discuss bilateral trade11 hours ago
-
With knowledge economy, Mauritius is a stable economy: Envoy11 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb reiterates govt's resole to reduce poverty, promote sustainable development12 hours ago
-
Finance minister meets Chairman Anjuman-e-Tajran; discuss issues of business community12 hours ago
-
Govt ensuring digital access as fundamental right: Ahsan Iqbal13 hours ago
-
WHO delegation calls on Chairman FBR13 hours ago
-
Bill drafted to regulate veterinary sciences and animal welfare: Tanveer13 hours ago
-
General Motors lifts 2024 profit forecast after strong Q113 hours ago
-
Pakistan aims to reach $3 trillion economy by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal14 hours ago
-
Digital technologies play significant role in economic growth: Shaza14 hours ago
-
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs15 hours ago
-
SACM directs making technical institutes as skill imparting centres15 hours ago