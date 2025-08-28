SBP releases Annual Financial Statements FY25 showing over Rs 2500 billion net profit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), releasing its Annual Financial Statements (AFS) for Financial Year 2024-25 on Thursday, announced that the central bank earned net profit of Rs 2,505 billion while Rs 2,428 billion remitted to the federal government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), releasing its Annual Financial Statements (AFS) for Financial Year 2024-25 on Thursday, announced that the central bank earned net profit of Rs 2,505 billion while Rs 2,428 billion remitted to the federal government.

The SBP, in a statement issued here, said that besides release of the financial statements for FY25 along with auditors’ report on its website, those have been transmitted simultaneously to the Federal Government and the Parliament in compliance with the Section 40(3) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956.

“During the year, the SBP earned net profit of Rs. 2,500 billion and after accounting for appropriation as required under the accounting framework and statutory requirements, the surplus profit of Rs. 2,428 billion has been remitted to the Federal Government,” the central bank informed.

The total assets of SBP, as per consolidated balance sheet as at June 30, 2025, were valued at Rs 26,479.56 billion as compared to Rs 24,204.48 billion in the previous financial year while volume of total liabilities also increased from Rs 18,775.

28 billion of FY24 to Rs 20,554.09 billion in FY25 and the net assets and total equity of the central bank accounted at Rs 5,925.47 billion.

Total comprehensive income of the central bank for the financial year 2024-25 summed up to Rs 3,199.88 billion and profit before taxation was calculated as Rs 2,507.72 billion while profit after taxation stood at Rs 2,505.44 billion.

According to the consolidated balance sheet the SBP assets included cash and bank balances of Rs 3.21 billion, Gold reserves of Rs 1,942.11 billion, Local currency in coins Rs 365.3 million, Foreign currency accounts and investments Rs 4,451.86 billion, Earmarked foreign currency balances Rs 21.49, Special drawing rights of the International Monetary Fund equivalent to Rs 7.42 billions, Securities purchased under agreement to resell Rs 12,542.99, local investments Rs 5,314 billion, Investment in associates Rs 9.42 billion, Property, plant and equipment Rs 171.09 and Investment property of

Rs 1.28 billion.