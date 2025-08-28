NLPD Hosts Grand Event “Pak-China Dostana Talukat: Khatati Ke Ainay Mein”
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 10:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and the Institute for Community and Shared Future at the Communication University of China, Beijing, jointly organized a grand event titled “Pak-China Dostana Talukat: Khatati ke Ainay Mein” on Thursday, in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.
Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, affirmed that the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China serves as a cornerstone for regional peace, development, and prosperity.
He added that such events would serve as milestones in further strengthening people-to-people and cultural ties between the two nations.
Professor Dr. Li Huailiang, Dean of the Institute for Community and Shared Future, Communication University of China, Beijing, while addressing the gathering, termed Pakistan-China relations exemplary and emphasized the need to further enhance cultural and academic exchanges between the two countries.
The event was also addressed by Shahir Mehmood Khan Khokhar, Chairman of NLPD, Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director of the Center for Global and Strategic Studies, along with other distinguished speakers.
In his concluding remarks, Director General NLPD, Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, expressed gratitude to the esteemed guests for gracing the occasion with their presence.
Students and teachers from both Pakistan and China also participated in the ceremony and showcased the vibrant colours of friendship between the two nations through calligraphy.
