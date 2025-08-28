Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners with SEED Ventures to empower youth

Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SEED Ventures here, marking a new chapter in its commitment to empowering youth and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SEED Ventures here, marking a new chapter in its commitment to empowering youth and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Fatima Fertilizer, the first company in Pakistan to adopt the UNDP SDG Impact Framework, continues to position itself as a leader in sustainable development and community empowerment.

Through this partnership, Enterprise Challenge Pakistan (ECP) – a flagship initiative of King’s Trust International (founded by His Majesty King Charles III) and SEED Ventures – has been onboarded as a strategic partner of Fatima Fertilizer.

The program aims to nurture entrepreneurial thinking, innovation, and business acumen among youth aged 14–18, with a special focus on gender equality, underprivileged communities, public-sector schools, and children with disabilities.

Senior leadership from Fatima Fertilizer, including Director Marketing & Sales Rabel Sadozai, along with SEED Ventures CEO Shaista Ayesha and other key stakeholders, attended the signing ceremony.

Under its 9th cycle (2025–2026), ECP will engage nearly 3,000 students from 100–120 schools across rural Pakistan.

The initiative reinforces Fatima Fertilizer’s alignment with SDG 4 (Quality Education) by promoting inclusive and innovative learning opportunities; SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) by fostering entrepreneurial mindsets and job creation; and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) by strengthening Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem through creativity and innovation at the grassroots level.

Will Straw, CEO of King’s Trust International, said, “We are proud to support this partnership with Fatima Fertilizer and SEED Ventures for Enterprise Challenge Pakistan. By building strong partnerships, we can empower young people in Pakistan to turn ideas into action and drive positive change through entrepreneurship.”

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG, OBE, remarked, “Pakistan’s youth have huge potential. The Enterprise Challenge Pakistan provides the perfect platform to unlock it. This partnership marks an exciting step by giving even more young people the opportunity to participate.”

SEED Ventures CEO Shaista Ayesha noted, “We are delighted to have Fatima Fertilizer onboard as a new partner. This lays the foundation for scaling the programme across rural Pakistan and building the next generation of agripreneurs.”

Fatima Fertilizer Director Marketing & Sales Rabel Sadozai added, “This initiative nurtures the entrepreneurial spirit of our youth and equips them with the skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. It reinforces our commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development.”

Echoing the sentiment, Fatima Fertilizer Chief Operating Officer Asad Murad said, “Investing in our youth is the most meaningful investment in Pakistan’s future. Through Enterprise Challenge Pakistan, we aim to create avenues for young minds to innovate, lead, and excel, especially those from underserved communities.”

This partnership highlights Fatima Fertilizer’s long-term commitment to youth empowerment, sustainable community development, and advancing Pakistan’s contribution towards achieving the global SDGs by 2030.